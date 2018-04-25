CHENNAI : Two days after the AIADMK party mouthpiece Namathu Puratchi Thalaivi Amma carried an article that suggested an AIADMK-BJP alliance, the publication, on Tuesday, carried a clarification saying that the column was ‘taken out of context.’ It said that the article did not reflect the party’s stand and that a decision will be taken only by the party’s decision makers.The note from the Editor said disciplinary action was being taken against those responsible for publishing the article.

An article carried by the newspaper on Sunday said the DMK’s protests were not for the Cauvery cause but to jeopardise the Centre-State relationship. It went on to suggest that the AIADMK and BJP were working like a ‘double-barrel gun’, sparking debate on whether the two parties were set for an alliance.

The clarification also said that cordial relationship with the Centre was essential to the State’s interests.