Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan during the mock gram sabha meeting held at his office in Alwarpet in the city on Tuesday | ashwin prasath

CHENNAI: To highlight the non-functioning of gram panchayats across the State, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan organised a mock Gram Sabha at his party office on Tuesday, to mark the 25th anniversary of the constitutional status received by village bodies.The Constitution (73rd Amendment) Act came into effect on April 24, 1993 to decentralise political power at the grassroots level and lead to the institutionalisation of panchayati raj.

Kamal Haasan, who also participated in the programme said village panchayats were once springs of water for the locals. “Now they have turned into sewage and it is time to dig it up and ensure spring water flows again,” he said, emphasising the role gram panchayats had in curbing corruption at the grassroots level.