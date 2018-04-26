CHENNAI : The Madras High Court on Wednesday stayed an order dated April 16 of the Kancheepuram Collector directing the management of St Joseph’s Hospice at Paleswaram to stop burying bodies on its premises. Justice T Raja granted the injunction while entertaining a writ petition from hospice MD V Thomas, and tagged the petition along with another one from the hospice.The Collector’s notice said that burying a body in the concrete cavity vault is not an approved one and proper permission should be obtained.

The petition said the notice is misconceived and contrary to law. Any notice relating to burial or burning of bodies could be made only by local bodies. The system is scientifically designed and it is hygienic. It would not cause contamination of air and water and is eco-friendly, the petitioner said.