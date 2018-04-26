CHENNAI: The ongoing war of words between RK Nagar MLA TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala’s brother Dhivakaran reached its peak on Wednesday with the latter openly hailing the leadership of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and accusing that Dhinakaran was ‘power hungry’ to become the Chief Minister. This aspiration in Dhinakaran had caused the split in AIADMK earlier, Dhivakaran said.

Dhivakaran said Palaniswami has been keeping the party under his control by his efficient functioning.

Talking to mediapersons at Mannargudi, he said Dhinakaran was responsible for the AIADMK’s decline and reiterated that he would not join hands with him again at any cost. Dhivakaran further said “Some persons are cheating the people by claiming that they would reclaim the AIADMK and its symbol. No one can do that since a majority of members of general council and executive committee of AIADMK are supporting Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam.

“From day one, I have supported only Palaniswami. Only because of Dhinakaran’s entry into AIADMK, Sasikala is undergoing imprisonment now. I will redeem the AIADMK (Amma) which was murdered by Dhinakaran. Within six months, Dhinakaran and his family members would be isolated.“Responding to a question, he said “Dhinakaran had committed a blunder by launching the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leaving aside the AIADMK.”

The differences of opinion between Dhinakaran and Dhivarakan is wide open with both sides washing their dirty linen in public for the past few days. Going by the charges and counter charges being made by them, it is obvious that ‘power politics’ has divided the close relatives of Sasikala. The infight intensified further with Dhinakaran reiterating that Dhivakaran was not an important person in Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and that, for him, party would be of supreme concern than relatives.