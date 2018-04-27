Home States Tamil Nadu

Gutkha scam: DMK MLAs try to picket TN DGP office demanding resignation of Police chief TK Rajendran

Published: 27th April 2018 12:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2018 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

City Police Commissioner T K Rajendran (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Demanding resignation of Tamil Nadu Police Chief TK Rajendran following Madras High Court's order for a CBI probe on the sensational Gutkha scam, three DMK MLAs- J Anbazhagan, KuKa Selvam and MK Mohan- led their party cadre to picket the DGP office at Marina in Chennai today.

The cops, deployed in large numbers, put up barricades on Dr Radhakrishnan Salai near City Centre to block the protesters. Tension prevailed for a while as the protesters tried to move ahead, before being whisked away by the police, sources said.

Subsequently, they detained the DMK men including the MLAs, J Anbazhagan, KuKa Selvam and MK Mohan at a nearby hall.

Talking to reporters, Anbazhagan said his party would approach Supreme Court if DGP Rajendran will not step down.

It may be noted that the Madras High Court on Thursday issued orders to hand the investigations on the Gutkha payouts, being undertaken by

Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption, to CBI. As soon as the verdict was pronounced, in the case filed by Anbazhagan, his party demanded resignations of the DGP and Tamil Nadu Minister for Health C Vijaya Basker. DMK working president MK Stalin even demanded the CBI to set up a special investigation team to take over the probe.

