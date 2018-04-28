Federal Front: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to meet DMK leadership tomorrow

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is making efforts to form a Federal Front at the national level, will meet Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M Karunanidhi and working president MK Stalin in Chennai on Sunday.

Rao, who is popularly known as KCR, after announcing the Federal Front, has been meeting leaders of various regional parties, for uniting them.

He will leave Hyderabad from Begumpet airport on Sunday for Chennai. He will have a lunch meeting with Karunanidhi at Gopalapuram at 1.30 pm. Later, he will meet Stalin at Alwarpet and will stay overnight in Chennai.

Chandrasekhar Rao already called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy and discussed his plans for bringing a "qualitative change" in national politics.

The Telangana Chief Minister is expected to meet his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik in the first week of May, while ex-Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav will meet Rao in Hyderabad, soon.

