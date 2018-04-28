Home States Tamil Nadu

Federal Front: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to meet DMK leadership tomorrow

Rao, who is popularly known as KCR, after announcing the Federal Front, has been meeting leaders of various regional parties, for uniting them. 

Published: 28th April 2018 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2018 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who is making efforts to form a Federal Front at the national level, will meet Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M Karunanidhi and working president MK Stalin in Chennai on Sunday. 

Rao, who is popularly known as KCR, after announcing the Federal Front, has been meeting leaders of various regional parties, for uniting them. 

He will leave Hyderabad from Begumpet airport on Sunday for Chennai. He will have a lunch meeting with Karunanidhi at Gopalapuram at 1.30 pm. Later, he will meet Stalin at Alwarpet and will stay overnight in Chennai.

Chandrasekhar Rao already called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy and discussed his plans for bringing a "qualitative change" in national politics.

The Telangana Chief Minister is expected to meet his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik in the first week of May, while ex-Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav will meet Rao in Hyderabad, soon.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
third front Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Federal Front anti BJP
More from this section

Cauvery dispute: Madras HC allows farmer leader to stage protest

Handcuffs

Man held for posts linking Tamil Nadu ministers to Madurai Kamaraj University sex scandal

Tamil Nadu: Five get death penalty for Polur hooch tragedy

IPL2018
Videos
Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)
Asian Championship: Saina, Prannoy Advance, Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out
Babita Kumari posing with her silver medal at the Commonweath games 2018. (PTI)
Preparation Now On For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Says Babita Phogat
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018