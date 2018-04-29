Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Income Tax officer raids dictionaries to avoid RTI questions

The Income Tax officer of the Tiruchy Division turned to the Oxford and Cambridge dictionaries while responding to a RTI petition filed by Express seeking details about IT raids.

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Income Tax officer of the Tiruchy Division turned to the Oxford and Cambridge dictionaries while responding — or avoiding a response -- to a Right to Information (RTI) petition filed by Express seeking seeking details about IT raids conducted between December 1, 2016 to March 31, 2018 in the division.

“You have sought certain information in respect to income tax "Raids". Since the term ‘raid’ was not defined under the Income Tax Act 1961, the meaning of the ‘raid’ as defined in the Cambridge Dictionary and Oxford Dictionary respectively are given below.....,” said Central public information officer, Ganesh Kumar, who is also the I-T officer of Tiruchy. 

According to Cambridge dictionary, the officer said, a raid is ‘a short sudden attack, usually by a small group of people, and also it is ‘an act of entering a place by force in order to steal from it.’ Meanwhile, the Oxford dictionary says the raid is ‘a rapid surprise attack on an enemy by troops, aircraft, or other armed forces.’ Then, he said, “.….no such activities of the similar nature have been carried out by Tiruchy office, hitherto, since the inception of this office.” 

