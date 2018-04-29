Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to meet Stalin, Karunanidhi today for Federal Front pitch

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what appears to be a politically significant attempt to form a Federal Front at the national level, Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrasekhar Rao will meet DMK president M Karunanidhi and working president M K Stalin on Sunday. The meeting has created buzz among political circles as it is scheduled two days after Stalin backed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s attempt to unite regional parties.

Though the meeting was dubbed as part of the efforts by TRS to form a Federal Front at, DMK’s support to Mamata has indicated that the party is also keen to play a major role in forming a non-BJP alliance.

According to an official note, Rao would meet Karunanidhi at his Gopalapuram residence in Chennai at 1.30 pm. He would meet Stalin at Alwarpet at 2 pm. The meeting between Stalin and Rao is scheduled for an hour.

Earlier this week, Stalin tweeted, “DMK has always stood for the unity of regional parties and stronger federal co-operation. I endorse the efforts of @MamataOfficial to bring together various political parties to oppose the autocratic and anti-democratic rule of the BJP.”Later, Mamata too thanked Stalin, by tweeting, “Thank you, We extend our full support.” She also had a telephonic conversation with Stalin on the third front.

Though the DMK has not severed its ties with the Congress so far officially, it refrained itself from signing the impeachment motion moved by the Congress against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. However, recently Durai Murugan clarified that any decision on the matter of joining the proposed third front will be taken by the general and executive committees of the party.