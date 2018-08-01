Home States Tamil Nadu

Is it democratic Tamil Nadu or a police raj: High Court raps state over detention of Thoothukudi lawyer Hariraghavan

The bench directed the Tuticorin collector to be present tomorrow and explain as to how the NSA could be slapped on Raghavan, a functionary of 'Makkal Athigaram'.

Published: 01st August 2018 12:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

As many as 92 cases had been registered against Hariragavan on charges of instigating violence during the protest against Sterlite in Thoothukudi. In image: A scene during the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi. (Express Photo by KK Sundar)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Summoning the Thoothukudi collector to explain reasons for detaining an advocate under the National Security Act despite court direction against it, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Bench castigated the attitude of the police.

While hearing a Habeas Corpus Petition (HCP) filed by Sathiyabama, whose husband Hariragavan was detained under the NSA two days after bail was granted to him, a division Bench headed by Justice C T Selvam got furious after learning that information regarding conditional bail were suppressed in the detention order served. 

ALSO READ | Anti-Sterlite protests: Imposition of Sec 144 was not known to public in Thoothukudi, reveals report

Further, the Judges pulled up Thoothukudi Collector for signing the detention order, even without considering the Court's direction in the bail order, where it was clearly mentioned that the advocate will not involve himself in Sterlite issue for 90 days. 

Warning that his move amounted to contempt of court, the Judges said that the action of the authorities made them think whether Tamil Nadu was a police State or a democratic one. Further, the Judges summoned the Collector on Wednesday for an explanation.

A file photo of the violence during the anti-Sterlite
 protest in Thoothukudi | EPS

As many as 92 cases had been registered against Hariragavan on charges of instigating violence during the protest against Sterlite in Thoothukudi. He was later granted bail in all 92 cases on July 24 by the same Court.

However, a detention order under the NSA was served the evening of July 26 on apprehensions that he may indulge in similar activities prejudicial to the security of the State and the maintenance of law and order.

Hariraghavan is presently lodged in Palayamkottai Central prison.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anti-Sterlite Protests Thoothukudi firing Madras High Court National Security Act Thoothukudi advocate arrested Thoothukudi sterlite protestx Vedanta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century