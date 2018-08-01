Is it democratic Tamil Nadu or a police raj: High Court raps state over detention of Thoothukudi lawyer Hariraghavan

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Summoning the Thoothukudi collector to explain reasons for detaining an advocate under the National Security Act despite court direction against it, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court Bench castigated the attitude of the police.

While hearing a Habeas Corpus Petition (HCP) filed by Sathiyabama, whose husband Hariragavan was detained under the NSA two days after bail was granted to him, a division Bench headed by Justice C T Selvam got furious after learning that information regarding conditional bail were suppressed in the detention order served.

Further, the Judges pulled up Thoothukudi Collector for signing the detention order, even without considering the Court's direction in the bail order, where it was clearly mentioned that the advocate will not involve himself in Sterlite issue for 90 days.

Warning that his move amounted to contempt of court, the Judges said that the action of the authorities made them think whether Tamil Nadu was a police State or a democratic one. Further, the Judges summoned the Collector on Wednesday for an explanation.

A file photo of the violence during the anti-Sterlite

protest in Thoothukudi | EPS

As many as 92 cases had been registered against Hariragavan on charges of instigating violence during the protest against Sterlite in Thoothukudi. He was later granted bail in all 92 cases on July 24 by the same Court.

However, a detention order under the NSA was served the evening of July 26 on apprehensions that he may indulge in similar activities prejudicial to the security of the State and the maintenance of law and order.

Hariraghavan is presently lodged in Palayamkottai Central prison.