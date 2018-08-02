Court questions HR&CE official’s arrest in haste 

Home States Tamil Nadu

The Special Bench of Justices R Mahadevan and P D Audikesavalu, constituted to deal with the idol theft cases,  before which the bail application of  Kavitha came up for hearing on Wednesday.

CHENNAI : The High Court on Wednesday asked the police what was the urgency of arresting M Kavitha (52), Additional Commissioner of HR&CE, in the case of misappropriation of gold in the two idols of the Kancheepuram temple. The court said Kavitha was not at all an accused in the FIR filed in 2017. The subsequent FIRs filed in 2018 were already stayed by the High Court on July 23 last.  Moreover, the main accused in the case had already been  granted bail, the bench noted.

The Special Bench of Justices R Mahadevan and P D Audikesavalu, constituted to deal with the idol theft cases,  before which the bail application of  Kavitha came up for hearing on Wednesday, said the official was arrested on July 31 and sent to judicial custody.The petitioner was arrested by the Inspector of Police, Sivakanchi, Kancheepuram on a complaint lodged by one Annamalai with regard to making of two new panchaloha idols for Sri Ekambaranathat temple in Kancheepuram. The court posted the matter to Friday.

Employees to stage token strike against Idol Wing head

Chennai: HR and CE department officials across the State, including Joint Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Grade III and IV executive officers have decided to stage a token strike on Thursday protesting against the attitude of AG Pon Manickavel, who is heading the Idol Wing. Sources said the officers have sought a day’s leave on Thursday for this purpose.  The protest move comes a day after the arrest of M Kavitha, Additional Commissioner on Tuesday.

The complaint of officials is that Manickavel has been interfering in the affairs of HR and CE department unnecessarily. “His job is to find out the missing idols and draw plans for protecting existing idols. But complaints regarding irregularities need to be investigated by top officials of HR and CE department and Manickavel has no business in this connection,” an official said.  Though officials will be on strike on Thursday, routine work in temples will not be affected, he said. 

