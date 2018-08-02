Rs 8 crore spent on five enquiry panels, says government

Siva Sekaran By

CHENNAI : So Far about Rs 8 crore has been spent from the State exchequer for the functioning of five enquiry commissions, headed by retired judges of the High Court, the Madras High Court was informed on Wednesday. Advocate-General (AG) Vijay Narayan conveyed this to Justice S M Subramaniam, when petitions regarding constitution of Justice R Regupathi Commission came up for further hearing.This commission, the oldest one, had been constituted in 2011 to enquire into the alleged irregularities in the construction of new buildings to accommodate the State Assembly and the Secretariat in Omandurar Government Estate. Now, a multi-specialty government hospital is functioning there. The High Court had already stayed its operations in March 2015.

In response to queries raised by the judge last week, the AG said that there are five such Commissions, besides Justice Regupathi commission. The other four are: Justices Singaravelu, Rajeswaran,Arumugaswamy and Aruna Jagadeesan Commissions.The second one -- Singaravelu Commission -- was constituted with regard to the death of one Ilavarasan in July, 2013. The commission is likely to submit its report by the end of this month. So far, ` 2.06 crore has been spent on this.

The third panel is headed by Justice Rajeswaran. It was constituted in February, 2017 to probe the cases relating to various agitations and violent incidents during jallikattu. Totally, `1.47 crore had been spent on this.The last two are Justice A Arumugaswamy commission, enquiring into the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and Justice Aruna Jagadeesan commission probing the Thoothukudi firing incidents, were formed during the later part of 2017 and early 2018. `32 lakh and `27.75 lakh were spent for them respectively.

The AG said so far Rs 4.11 crore had been spent on Justice Regupathi commission. In view of the stay granted by the High Court against the commission, the staff strength has been spruced and presently five staff members are manning it.When the Advocate-General added that the expenditure was still on to the tune of `2 crore for Justice Reghupathi panel, Justice Subramaniam wondered whether it is not a wasteful expenditure. The government was not effectively following the functioning of the Commissions, the judge said and added that when the expenditure was made from public funds, the court cannot remain a mute spectator on such matters.

Originally, the DMK had moved the High Court challenging the summons and a questionnaire issued by Regupathi Commission to the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.As the case suffered huge delay, the judge asked Additional Advocate-General Manishankar to commence his arguments. However, Karunanidhi’s senior counsel P Wilson prayed for time to obtain instructions from his client, who is presently convalescing in Kauvery hospital at Alwarpet.

