Tiruparankundram AIADMK MLA AK Bose Passed Away

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The 69 years old legislator of Tiruparankundram constitution, A K Bose passed away in the wee hours of Thursday following a heart attack.

Bose was ill for the past few months and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital at the City.

The three-time MLA, Bose was holding several posts in the party and was given seat in the Tiruparankundram by election following the death of his predecessor Seenivel in May 2016.

He was announced as the candidate for Tiruprankundaram constituency, when Jayalalithaa was hospitalized and the thumb finger impression of Jayalalithaa in the nomination papers of Bose was subjected to dispute and a case was pending before the Madras High Court.

Earlier in 2006, Bose was selected as a First time MLA from the Tiruparanundram constituency and in 2011 he was elected from Madurai North constituency.

Bose is survived by his wife Baghyalakshmi, two sons and a daughter at Jeeva Nagar in Jaihindapuram.

Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy and Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam will fly down to Madurai this afternoon to pay their last respect to the deceased MLA.