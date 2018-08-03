Congress alliance possible if DMK ties snapped:TTV Dhinakaran

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Thursday said his party would consider forging an alliance with the Congress if that party came out of the alliance with DMK.

Dhinakaran, who had already ruled out any alliance with the BJP in future, had made this statement while responding to a query at Bengaluru after meeting VK Sasikala in the Parappana Agrahara Prison in Bengaluru.

“On our own, we will win 37 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Already, many are in touch with us for forging an alliance. We welcome forging an alliance. At present, the Congress is in alliance with the DMK. Let that party come out of that alliance. After that, we will consider forging an alliance with the Congress,” Dhinakaran said.