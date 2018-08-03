Small-time film director found dead

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:A 49-year-old small-time movie director was found dead in his residence.The police said, “C Sivakumar (49), who directed only two movies, is unmarried and a resident of Venkateshwara Nagar in Virugambakkam.

On Thursday morning, his neighbours noticed a foul smell coming from his house and alerted the Virugambakkam police as the door was locked from inside. The police broke open the door and found Sivakumar dead in sitting position on the chair.”The police said there were no injury marks and suspect that he died of heart attack while watching television.