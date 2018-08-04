Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore hostel sex scam: Warden remanded to 2 days police custody 

Punita (32) who allegedly tried to attempting to lure inmates into extending sexual favours to the hostel owner, was sent to two days police custody.

Published: 04th August 2018 12:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2018 12:25 AM   |  A+A-

Molestation

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

COIMBATORE: A local court today remanded the warden of a women's hostel to two days police custody and ordered that she be produced before it by tomorrow evening.

Punita (32) who allegedly tried to attempting to lure inmates into extending sexual favours to the hostel owner, had surrendered before the 6th Judicial Magistrate K R Kannan on August 1 and was sent to 14 days judicial custody.

She had been on the run after the inmates and their parents lodged a complaint stating that five girls were taken to hostel owner Jagannathan's birthday party on July 22, asked to consume liquor and meet him for getting the hostel fees waived.

The warden had also allegedly warned the girls of dire consequences if they revealed anything about the incident to anyone.

Based on the complaint, a case under the Prevention of Atrocities Against Women Act was registered against her and a search launched to nab her.

On July 26, Jagannathan's body was recovered from a well in Alangulam in Tirunelveli district. Investigations are on to ascertain the cause of his death.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coimbatore hotel sex scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama start hiring for their Netflix project
Lucknow streets waterlogged following heavy rainfall 
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta