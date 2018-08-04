Coimbatore hostel sex scam: Warden remanded to 2 days police custody 

By PTI

COIMBATORE: A local court today remanded the warden of a women's hostel to two days police custody and ordered that she be produced before it by tomorrow evening.

Punita (32) who allegedly tried to attempting to lure inmates into extending sexual favours to the hostel owner, had surrendered before the 6th Judicial Magistrate K R Kannan on August 1 and was sent to 14 days judicial custody.

She had been on the run after the inmates and their parents lodged a complaint stating that five girls were taken to hostel owner Jagannathan's birthday party on July 22, asked to consume liquor and meet him for getting the hostel fees waived.

The warden had also allegedly warned the girls of dire consequences if they revealed anything about the incident to anyone.

Based on the complaint, a case under the Prevention of Atrocities Against Women Act was registered against her and a search launched to nab her.

On July 26, Jagannathan's body was recovered from a well in Alangulam in Tirunelveli district. Investigations are on to ascertain the cause of his death.