Home States Tamil Nadu

Lightning kills 500 in TN in five years, NDMA asks States to prepare action plan

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) document says that on an average, over 2,500 people die annually.​

Published: 05th August 2018 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Lightning illuminates the night sky in Chennai | ASHWIN PRASATH

By SV KRISHNA CHIATANYA
Express News Service

CHENNAI:With increasing number of deaths due to thunderstorm and lightning, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), for the first time, has issued guidelines to State governments to prepare an action plan, which will help develop measures for assessment, forecast, preparedness and mitigation through coordinated efforts with multi-agencies and undertake reconstruction as an opportunity to build disaster-resilient structures and habitat.

The NDMA document says that on an average, over 2,500 people die annually. In Tamil Nadu, about 500 people died in lightning strikes between 2011 to 2015.The draft guidelines were issued on Friday and various stakeholders have been asked to send comments/suggestions within 15 days. As per official statistics, India reports the highest number of deaths due to lightning strikes. Lightning claimed 35,384 lives in the country from 2000 to 2015.

Last year in May, six women workers were killed in Chengam in Tiruvannamalai district when lightning struck a chimney at a rice mill.From 1967 to 2012, lightning accounted for about 39 per cent of deaths that resulted from natural disasters in India. Experts also believe that the severity and frequency of  thunderstorm/lightning are expected to rise in the years ahead. “The increase in occurrence and severity is a wake-up call for all agencies to take appropriate action for prevention, preparedness and mitigation in order to save lives, livestock, property and infrastructure,”  said V  Thiruppugazh, joint secretary, NDMA, while issuing the guidelines which also talk about squall and strong wind.

In the documents, NDMA has also called for hazard-zoning work at micro-level. The area must be clearly marked, as to  whether it is vulnerable to mild, moderate or intensive hazard and the probable cost of damage to crops from the squall events or thunderstorm of different intensity. The authority has detailed the steps to develop an action plan and early warning and communication process.

Before preparation of the action plan, the State governments were asked to map the lightning-affected zones based on the data of deaths available with NCRB, data of lightning incidence available with radar system etc. NDMA has recommended to India Meteorological Department   to enhance the radar and lightning network to all potential areas.  At present, major cities (403 cities and towns) which come under the coverage of Doppler Weather Radar have been included for nowcasting of convective weather.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lightning National Disaster Management Authority lightning strikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta