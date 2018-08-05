Manickavel apt to handle idol cases, opines Hindu Munnani

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The State government should not be transferring the idol thefts case to the CBI as Inspector General of Police Pon Manickavel has been doing a great job in retrieving the lost idols which were smuggled to other states and even other countries, said Muruganantham, state secretary of Hindu Munnani, while speaking to media in the city on Saturday.

Also Read | TN government to shift idol theft cases to CBI

The Hindu Munnani leader said, “Manickavel and his team have been doing a remarkable job in finding many idols smuggled from temples in the State. Recently, he had recovered many idols from various places abroad. Since many renowned persons are involved in the crimes, the Tamil Nadu government cited flimsy reasons. We urge Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to take action and prevent the idol theft cases from being handed over to CBI.” He added that the government should take action to curb anti-social political parties in the State that spoil the prevailing religious unity for their gains.

“Hindu Munnani plans to organise a special 10-day awareness campaign throughout the State by August to urge the State government to hand over the management of temples currently under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department to Hindus to avert corruption in the temple,” said the state secretary. Muruganatham added that the Munnani plans to celebrate the forthcoming Ganesh Chathurthi in a grand manner across the State to create awareness among Hindus about values of the ancient religion’s history.