Rajini to join AIADMK remark causes ripples

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Amidst rumours that there have been efforts to invite Rajinikanth to join AIADMK, a remark by Minister for Tamil Official Language and Culture, K Pandiarajan on Saturday in an interview to a Tamil television channel that the actor might forge an alliance or even join AIADMK, has caused ripples in political circles.

During the interview, when asked whether Rajinikanth could be termed a leader with whom AIADMK might forge an alliance in future, Pandiarajan said “Who knows? May be an ally or he may even join us (AIADMK).”

When asked to clarify his statement, Pandiarajan laughed it off saying: “It was not a premeditated statement. It was just an off-the-cuff remark during the interview.” Stating that he was answering questions on whether Rajinikanth’s wish to establish MGR rule in TN would erode the vote bank of AIADMK , Pandiarajan said “I said the actor has been hailing the decisions of the government on many issues. So, there is no need to presume that Rajinikanth’s political journey would be against the AIADMK. As such, he may join hands with us in the coming days.”

However, the views of Rajinikanth’s fans are different. Sridhar of Madipakkam, a staunch fan of the actor, feels his leader would not join hands with either AIADMK or DMK. “Rajinikanth has an individuality...”