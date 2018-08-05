Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi sole city from TN to have high levels of air pollution

Thoothukudi is termed one of the Non-attainment cities by Ministry of Environment primarily on the basis of excess PM10 under the National Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Program.

Published: 05th August 2018 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Thoothukudi is the sole city from Tamil Nadu which figures in the list of 100 cities that have been found by Union Ministry of Environment and Climate Change to have high levels of air pollution with the presence of Particulate Matter (PM) 10, Sulphur di-oxide (SOs) and Nitrogen di-oxide (NO2).
The city has a lot of red industries as a result of which the PM 10 — tiny airborne particles seven times finer than human hair–exceeds national standards (60 micrograms per cubic metre, or µg/m³) by around 200 per cent. Environmentalists blame public and private coal-fired thermal power plants, copper smelter and chemical industries for polluting the air quality of Thoothukudi.

According to a study ‘Assessment of Air Quality Index for Cities and Major Towns in Tamil Nadu’ published in Journal of Civil and Environmental Engineering on March 2018, the air quality index of Thoothukudi is in the range of 25-167 and the cause of high level of PM10 is due to the presence of major power plants, copper smelter plant, fertiliser plant and other units.

The city is termed one of the Non-attainment cities by Ministry of Environment primarily on the basis of excess PM10 under the National Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Program (NAMP),  which monitors PM10, SO2 and NO2 parameters.

Initially, 94 non-attainment cities were identified for formulation of action plans.  State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) have been asked to prepare city-specific plans.About 30 per cent of the respiratory diseases are related to personal exposure to high level ambient PM concentrations. PM10 can be breathed into the lungs, and therefore, its health effects are more severe than large particles.

Who is to be blamed?
Environ-mentalists blame public and private coal-fired thermal power plants

PM 10
The city has a lot of red industries as a result of which PM 10 — tiny particles seven times finer than human hair

30 PC
of the respiratory diseases are related to personal exposure to high level ambient PM concentrations

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Air Quality Index for Cities Thoothukudi air pollution

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta