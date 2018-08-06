Home States Tamil Nadu

Aadi festival cancelled in Nagai for third year

Dalits of Kallimedu have been demanding Mandaga Padi rights which is part of the annual Aadi festivities in the temple in the village, but Caste Hindus did not agree.

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: For the third year in a row, the district administration cancelled the Aadi festival at the Sri Bhadrakaliamman temple in Kallinedu near Vedaranyam allegedly after Caste Hindus did not concede mandagapadi rights to Dalits.

Sources said, Dalits of Kallimedu have been demanding Mandaga Padi rights which is part of the annual Aadi festivities in the temple in the village. But Caste Hindus did not agree, which forced the District Administration to cancel the festival this year also.

“We want equal rights like any other community people in the village. Our case is still pending. We are all equals before God. So, we demand Mandaga Padi rights just like the other castes get” said Selvam (name changed), a Dalit in Kallimnedu.

Mandaga Padi is the custom of taking charge of pooja in Sanctum-Sanctorum, which includes performing Abhishekham to the Moolavar, Mudhal Mariyadhai, and distributing Prasadam to devotees. The privilege is given to each community for a particular number of days during the Aadi. Dalits who were initially not given the right, started to demand it since 2015. Caste Hindus did not agree, this forced district administration to cancel the fest.

