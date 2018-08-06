Home States Tamil Nadu

Congress demands inclusion of laws on atrocities against SC/STs in Constitution's 9th Schedule

The bill introduced by the government rules out any provision for an anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against SC/STs, notwithstanding any court order.

Published: 06th August 2018 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Mallikarjun Kharge speaking in the parliament. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress today demanded that the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act is included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution to insulate it from legal challenge.

A bill to amend the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, to overturn the Supreme Court order that laid down certain safeguards in the law to prevent atrocities against people of scheduled castes and tribes, was introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday.

The leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters here that the Congress's demand is that the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act to be put in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, otherwise courts will continue to interfere.

Dalit groups have been asking the government to overturn a Supreme Court ruling of March 20, saying it had "diluted" and rendered "toothless" the law against atrocities faced by the weakest sections of the society by putting additional safeguards against the arrest of the accused.

The bill introduced by the government rules out any provision for an anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against SC/STs, notwithstanding any court order, while it also provides that no preliminary inquiry will be required for registering a criminal case and an arrest under this law would not be subject to any approval.

The government brought this bill because it was under the pressure from the backward classes as people belonging to the Scheduled Castes sat on a protest which pushed the government for introducing this bill, Kharge said.

He cited National Crime Records Bureau data to state that every 15 minutes in India, a crime against Dalits is committed.

Kharge asserted that the absence of adequate laws emboldens people to commit crimes.

There has been a 45-per cent increase in crimes against Dalits in the last four years, the senior Congress leader claimed.

He cited various steps taken by the various Congress governments over the years to make the SC/ST law stringent.

"This bill which has been brought now is not very different from our bill," Kharge said.

In 2015, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the rising atrocities against Dalits, when the NDA let the ordinance, that would have strengthened the 1989 SC/ST Act, to lapse, Kharge said.

She questioned Modi about the lapsing of the ordinance which the Congress had brought in 2014 during the Manmohan Singh government, he said.

Kharge also attacked the government over its alleged inaction on job creation and "failure" to fill the backlog vacancies reserved for SCs, STs and OBCs.

The introduction of the amendment bill in Parliament is being seen as a move by the BJP to reach out to Dalits, days ahead of their proposed August 9 nationwide protest demanding the restoration of the provisions of the law.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SC/ST Act Prevention of Atrocities)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield