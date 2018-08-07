25 Tamil Nadu pilgrims among 200 stuck in Nepal

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Among 200 Indian Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrims stranded in Nepal due to bad weather, 25 are from Tamil Nadu. According to a source in Delhi, “There are 25 pilgrims stranded in Nepal due to bad weather. There is nothing to worry as all are safe. The transport services have been disrupted due to bad weather there. They will reach Tamil Nadu, once the air services are resumed.”

A report said on Monday, “There are basic lodging and food facilities for around 500 tourists in Simikot area. In case of emergency, the Indian Embassy could safely evacuate the stranded pilgrims.” Last month, over 1,000 Indians were stranded at various places in Nepal during a trip to Kailash-Mansarovar.

The Ministry of External Affairs had released new advisory on Kailash Yatra through Nepal route on July 5.

The advisory said that Simikot and Hilsa in Nepal are extremely infrastructure-lean places lacking in medical facilities, comfortable boarding and lodging facilities. Thus, pilgrims should get themselves medically examined before starting the yatra as well as carry medicine for up to one month.

All prospective pilgrims should further note that Simikot and Hilsa are connected to the rest of the world only by air (small aircraft/helicopters). There is no other way of travelling in and out of these places. Further, these small aircraft and helicopters can operate only when weather is absolutely clear in these places and their adjoining areas as the terrain is extremely dangerous, the MEA advisory said.