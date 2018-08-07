Home States Tamil Nadu

25 Tamil Nadu pilgrims among 200 stuck in Nepal

Among 200 Indian Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrims stranded in Nepal due to bad weather, 25 are from Tamil Nadu.

Published: 07th August 2018 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Among 200 Indian Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrims stranded in Nepal due to bad weather, 25 are from Tamil Nadu. According to a source in Delhi, “There are 25 pilgrims stranded in Nepal due to bad weather. There is nothing to worry as all are safe. The transport services have been disrupted due to bad weather there. They will reach Tamil Nadu, once the air services are resumed.”

A report said on Monday, “There are basic lodging and food facilities for around 500 tourists in Simikot area. In case of emergency, the Indian Embassy could safely evacuate the stranded pilgrims.” Last month, over 1,000 Indians were stranded at various places in Nepal during a trip to Kailash-Mansarovar.
The Ministry of External Affairs had released new advisory on Kailash Yatra through Nepal route on July 5.

The advisory said that Simikot and Hilsa in Nepal are extremely infrastructure-lean places lacking in medical facilities, comfortable boarding and lodging facilities. Thus, pilgrims should get themselves medically examined before starting the yatra as well as carry medicine for up to one month.

All prospective pilgrims should further note that Simikot and Hilsa are connected to the rest of the world only by air (small aircraft/helicopters). There is no other way of travelling in and out of these places. Further, these small aircraft and helicopters can operate only when weather is absolutely clear in these places and their adjoining areas as the terrain is extremely dangerous, the MEA advisory said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu pilgrims Nepal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield