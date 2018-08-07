Home States Tamil Nadu

CBI sleuths bust smuggling racket involving Customs officers in Tiruchy 

Of the forty passengers who arrived from Singapore on Sunday and detained for questioning, thirteen were identified as smugglers or kuruvis and arrested, while twenty-five have been detained.

Published: 07th August 2018 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: In what could trigger a spate of raids on airports in the State, sleuths from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday busted a smuggling racket involving Customs officers on the second day of the raid on Tiruchy international airport. The arrested officers, according to the FIR registered by CBI, included Assistant Commissioner M Venkatesulu, Baggage Superintendent Kalugasalamoorthy, Superintendent S Ramakrishnan, Inspectors Anees Fathima, Prashant Goutam, and another staff Freddy Edward. They were taken to Madurai for judicial proceedings.

Of the forty passengers who arrived from Singapore on Sunday and detained for questioning, thirteen were identified as smugglers or kuruvis and arrested, while twenty-five have been detained in the airport for interrogation. The remaining five passengers were set free on Monday morning.

An 11-member CBI team from Madurai led by Superintendent of Police Michael Raj lay in wait in the airport on Sunday in the guise of passengers and visitors. As soon as the Air India flight from Singapore landed at 3.20 pm, they spotted a passenger Dhamayanthi return to the terminal after collecting money from a visitor, later identified as her husband, at the gate and walk out with a baggage trolley. CBI sleuths intercepted her and other passengers.

Interrogations revealed that Customs officials had taken Rs 70,000 and let Dhamayanthi go out without checking the contents of her baggage. According to sources, entry in Dhamayanthi’s passport revealed that she had traveled to Singapore thirty times in the last three months.

A further search revealed the presence of Rs 9,04,000 unaccounted money in Customs safe, along with a note detailing how much each smuggler gave the officers on duty. Besides Dhamayanthi, nine other passengers had given money through a middleman to grease the palms of Customs officials.

More officers arrived as the operation continued for the second day on Monday. Entries in passports were sifted through for clues and around 25 passengers were detained. The raid also set off panic among traders of foreign goods in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBI Tiruchy International Airport Smuggling racket Customs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
The National Handloom Day is being observed every year on 7 August. (Photo | S. Senbagapandiyan/ EPS)
Celebrate the organic fabrics of India this National Handloom Day
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 