EC buys more time for local body elections in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The election schedule notification for the local bodies will be issued within three months from the day the state government accepts the delimitation proposal likely to be made by the delimitation committee by August 31, the State Election Commission submitted before the Madras High Court.

The commission made the submission before the first bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar on the contempt plea moved by the DMK seeking contempt action against the Commissioner and Secretary of the State Election Commission for wilfully disobeying court order.

The delimiting process is taken up in more than 1,19,279 wards comprising 99,324 wards of village panchayats, 6472 wards of panchayat unions and 655 wards of district panchayats for rural local bodies and 8288 wards of town panchayats, 3613 wards of municipalities and 919 wards of Corporation.