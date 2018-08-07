Home States Tamil Nadu

PIL against burials at Marina withdrawn

The petitioner had submitted that the coastal area of Marina was being turned into a burial ground, which not only spoiled the aesthetics but also endangered the ecosystem in and around the beach.

Published: 07th August 2018 08:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 08:10 PM   |  A+A-

Marina Beach (File | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: A PIL filed in the Madras High Court seeking to restrain the Corporation of Greater Chennai from permitting any burial of bodies on the famous Marina Beach here was dismissed as withdrawn today.

When the first bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh and Justice S S Sundar began the day's hearings, petitioner V Gandhimathi made an urgent mention and requested permission to withdraw her plea.

Recording her submission, the bench dismissed the petition as withdrawn.

Also Read: DMK chief M Karunanidhi passes away at 94

The petitioner had submitted that the coastal area of Marina was being turned into a burial ground, which not only spoiled the aesthetics but also endangered the ecosystem in and around the beach.

She had sought a direction to the corporation not to permit burials in the area.

Despite such consequences, permission was given by the authorities for the burial of former chief ministers like C N Annadurai, M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa on the Marina, the petitioner said.

If any further burials and resultant construction were allowed at the Marina, it would damage the environment, she had claimed.

Several other PILs against the proposed memorial for Jayalalithaa at the Marina is pending before the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court Corporation of Greater Chennai Marina Beach

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga to star in ‘Passing’
Kajol and Ajay Devgn (Photo | Instagram)
At the trailer launch of Kajol's 'Helicopter Eela'
Gallery
As veteran Hollywood actor Robert Redford takes a bow from his illustrious acting career, here are some of his unforgettable films.
Redford retires: Looking back at the indie film godfather's career
The National Handloom Day is being observed every year on 7 August. (Photo | S. Senbagapandiyan/ EPS)
Celebrate the organic fabrics of India this National Handloom Day