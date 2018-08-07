PIL against burials at Marina withdrawn

By PTI

CHENNAI: A PIL filed in the Madras High Court seeking to restrain the Corporation of Greater Chennai from permitting any burial of bodies on the famous Marina Beach here was dismissed as withdrawn today.

When the first bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Huluvadi G Ramesh and Justice S S Sundar began the day's hearings, petitioner V Gandhimathi made an urgent mention and requested permission to withdraw her plea.

Recording her submission, the bench dismissed the petition as withdrawn.

The petitioner had submitted that the coastal area of Marina was being turned into a burial ground, which not only spoiled the aesthetics but also endangered the ecosystem in and around the beach.

She had sought a direction to the corporation not to permit burials in the area.

Despite such consequences, permission was given by the authorities for the burial of former chief ministers like C N Annadurai, M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa on the Marina, the petitioner said.

If any further burials and resultant construction were allowed at the Marina, it would damage the environment, she had claimed.

Several other PILs against the proposed memorial for Jayalalithaa at the Marina is pending before the court.