Unions’ token strike against Road Safety, Transport Bill today across Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Transportation of government buses, autos, school buses and call taxis are likely to get affected across Tamil Nadu on Tuesday as a section of transport unions affiliated to the DMK and Left parties called for one-day token strike against the proposed Road Safety and Transport Bill.

According to K Natarajan, treasurer, Labour Progressive Federation of Transport Workers affiliated to DMK, parties CPI, CPM, VCK and Congress will take part in the strike.

“The Bill will increase the domination of corporate companies in the state transport corporations and subsequently will lead to privatisation. Issuance of fitness certificate to buses should not go into the hands of the private companies,” he warned.

M Chandran, general secretary of the CITU-affiliated Tamil Nadu Auto Drivers association, said that once the Act came into effect, auto drivers would not be able to purchase spare parts from local shops. “Once the Regional Transport Offices is replaced with private companies to issue licence and fitness certificates, auto drivers will be forced to rely on corporate companies to meet demands,” he said.

He added the bill also mandated that spare parts of vehicles must be purchased from authorised dealers, which may destroy livelihood of thousands of motor spare-parts shop owners.

Similarly, a section of cab drivers affiliated to the Thozhargal Car Ottunargal Amaippu Sara Thozhirsangam, Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners Federation and School Bus and Van Owners Association will also participate in the strike.

However, office-bearers of the Anna Thozhilar Peravai (ATP) Union affiliated to the AIADMK and Tamil Nadu State Lorry Owners Federation announced that they would not participate in the strike.