Home States Tamil Nadu

Unions’ token strike against Road Safety, Transport Bill today across Tamil Nadu

According to K Natarajan, treasurer, Labour Progressive Federation of Transport Workers affiliated to DMK, parties CPI, CPM, VCK and Congress will take part in the strike.

Published: 07th August 2018 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2018 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Transportation of government buses, autos, school buses and call taxis are likely to get affected across Tamil Nadu on Tuesday as a section of transport unions affiliated to the DMK and Left parties called for one-day token strike against the proposed Road Safety and Transport Bill.

According to K Natarajan, treasurer, Labour Progressive Federation of Transport Workers affiliated to DMK, parties CPI, CPM, VCK and Congress will take part in the strike.

“The Bill will increase the domination of corporate companies in the state transport corporations and subsequently will lead to privatisation. Issuance of fitness certificate to buses should not go into the hands of the private companies,” he warned.

M Chandran, general secretary of the CITU-affiliated Tamil Nadu Auto Drivers association, said that once the Act came into effect, auto drivers would not be able to purchase spare parts from local shops. “Once the Regional Transport Offices is replaced with private companies to issue licence and fitness certificates, auto drivers will be forced to rely on corporate companies to meet demands,” he said.

He added the bill also mandated that spare parts of vehicles must be purchased from authorised dealers, which may destroy livelihood of thousands of motor spare-parts shop owners.

Similarly, a section of cab drivers affiliated to the Thozhargal Car Ottunargal Amaippu Sara Thozhirsangam, Tamil Nadu Lorry Owners Federation and School Bus and Van Owners Association will also participate in the strike.

However, office-bearers of the Anna Thozhilar Peravai (ATP) Union affiliated to the AIADMK and Tamil Nadu State Lorry Owners Federation announced that they would not participate in the strike.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Transport Bill today across Tamil Nadu Road Safety and Transport Bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
Immensely talented and widely appreciated for her acting skills, Charlize Theron turns a year older today. The first South African actress recipient of an academy award in a major category she is widely popular for her action scenes. Here are her top 10 m
Badass Charlize Theron turns 43, Here are her top 10 movies to binge watch on 
Despite the tight turnaround after the World Cup, Manchester City's attacking ruthlessness has not been blunted by fatigue or the English heatwave. Winning the Community Shield demonstrated that beyond any doubt on Sunday. Take a look at the best moments
Manchester City shows strength, beat Chelsea 2-0 to lift Community Shield