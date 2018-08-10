Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK convenes emergency executive committee meeting to condole Karunanidhi's death

All the members of the committee were asked to participate in the meeting without fail. It will begin at 10 am at the party headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam,' here.

Published: 10th August 2018 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2018 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Kalaignar M Karunanidhi

Kalaignar M Karunanidhi (File | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The DMK today said an urgent meeting of its executive committee will be held on August 14 to condole the death of party president M Karunanidhi.

All the members of the committee were asked to participate in the meeting without fail. It will begin at 10 am at the party headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam,' here.

The meeting's agenda is to condole the death of Karunanidhi, a release by party general secretary K Anbazhagan said.

A similar meeting was held when party founder and Chief Minister C N Annadurai passed away in 1969, a party leader said.

Asked if no other issue will be taken up at the meet, he told PTI, "A condolence resolution will be adopted and other than that, there is nothing on the agenda now a date for holding the general council meet may be considered and announced."

According to DMK sources, the party is all set to elevate its working president M K Stalin as the party chief and a general council meeting is likely to move a resolution facilitating it.

It may be recalled that Stalin was elevated as DMK working president last January. Since then he has been at the helm of the party affairs as Karunanidhi was ill since October 2016. Stalin was party treasurer at the time of his elevation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DMK M Karunanidhi Karunanidhi death Karunanidhi Stalin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rescue team engages restoring the Kuttiady ghat road which damaged after landslide. (Photo | TP Sooraj / EPS)
Kerala under siege as heavy rains trigger landslides, flash floods
Does Glenn Close deserve an Oscar for 'The Wife'?
Gallery
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi