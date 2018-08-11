Home States Tamil Nadu

Counselling for BDS, MBBS seats today in Tamil Nadu

The second phase of counselling for 241 MBBS and 27 BDS seats will be conducted on August 11 at the Government Multi Super-Specialty Hospital in the Omandurar Estate.

Published: 11th August 2018 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The second phase of counselling for 241 MBBS and 27 BDS seats will be conducted on August 11 at the Government Multi Super-Specialty Hospital in the Omandurar Estate.Speaking to Express, Dr G Selvarajan, selection committee secretary, said,  “The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) surrendered 98 MBBS seats from the all-India quota back to the state after the second round of all-Indian quota counselling.

Also there are 30 MBBS seats in government medical colleges which are not filled up. Likewise, there are 113 MBBS seats in self-financing medical colleges under the government quota, which are not filled. So, in total, there are 241 MBBS seats. Counselling to fill up these seats will be conducted from Saturday,” he said. Moreover, there are 27 BDS seats in the government dental college, Chennai, the secretary added.
Counselling will be conducted from Aug 11 to 13 to fill these seats in government medical and dental colleges and government quota seats in self-financing colleges. For details, candidates can log on to www.tnhealth.org and www.tnmedicalselection.org.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MBBS seats Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala