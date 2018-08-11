Counselling for BDS, MBBS seats today in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

The second phase of counselling for 241 MBBS and 27 BDS seats will be conducted on August 11 at the Government Multi Super-Specialty Hospital in the Omandurar Estate.Speaking to Express, Dr G Selvarajan, selection committee secretary, said, “The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) surrendered 98 MBBS seats from the all-India quota back to the state after the second round of all-Indian quota counselling.

Also there are 30 MBBS seats in government medical colleges which are not filled up. Likewise, there are 113 MBBS seats in self-financing medical colleges under the government quota, which are not filled. So, in total, there are 241 MBBS seats. Counselling to fill up these seats will be conducted from Saturday,” he said. Moreover, there are 27 BDS seats in the government dental college, Chennai, the secretary added.

Counselling will be conducted from Aug 11 to 13 to fill these seats in government medical and dental colleges and government quota seats in self-financing colleges. For details, candidates can log on to www.tnhealth.org and www.tnmedicalselection.org.