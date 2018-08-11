Tamil Nadu: DMK emergency executive meet on August 14

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK working president MK Stalin, accompanied by party’s principal secretary Durai Murugan and propaganda secretary A Raja, called on general secretary K Anbazhagan at his Kilpauk residence on Friday. The meeting assumed significance as it took place after the death of DMK president M Karunanidhi. Within an hour, Anbazhagan convened the emergency meeting of the party’s executive committee for August 14. Though the subject is to condole the death of Karunanidhi, the meeting would take key decisions and most probably, decide the date of general council meeting to be held to elect the next president of the party. Party sources said that as of now, the general council meeting is expected to take place at the earliest.

MK Alagiri, elder brother of Stalin, is most likely to be re-admitted to the party with a significant post.

Whether he would be okay with the south zone secretary post which he already held or would seek a State-level post is a key question being discussed among the DMK functionaries now. Since Alagiri has a strong base in southern districts, his role is important as the by-election to Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency is likely to be held in December.

Stalin’s vow

Meanwhile, writing to DMK cadre on the occasion of the inception day of party mouthpiece Murasoli, Stalin vowed to materialise the dreams of Karunanidhi. “Kalaignar has once said Stalin means work. That is the mantra he left for me. I will adhere to that strictly.” Recalling how Karunanidhi nurtured Murasoli over the past many decades, Stalin said, “The growing Murasoli is actually growth of the party.”