Tamil Nadu self-styled healer Bhaskar granted conditional bail

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Self-styled healer Bhaskar, who was arrested recently for allegedly cheating the public, was today granted conditional bail by a local court.

He was arrested for allegedly imparting free training to people on ensuring childbirth through a normal and safe delivery without going to a doctor.

Bhaskar was arrested on August 2 following a complaint from the district health department that women may fall prey to such dangerous practice.

Cases were registered against Bhaskar under section 420 (cheating) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable). His Anatomic Therapy Foundation was sealed following the arrest.

Bhaskar, who was earlier remanded in judicial custody till August 16, had filed a petition seeking bail. The 7th Judicial Magistrate Court granted him conditional bail when his plea came up today.