Home States Tamil Nadu

Two upcoming bypolls; a litmus test for DMK sans Karunanidhi in Tamil Nadu

As per Constitution, by-elections must be conducted within six months by the Election Commission which is likely to club the by-elections with the Assembly polls expected in four States.

Published: 11th August 2018 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2018 04:07 AM   |  A+A-

A DMK man tonsures his head at Karunanidhi’s burial site in the city on Friday | P Jawahar

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The State is expected to witness by-elections to two Assembly constituencies in a few months, which would be the first electoral venture for the DMK sans M Karunanidhi and so, a litmus test for M K Stalin, the heir-apparent, to prove his mettle and measure up to the soaring expectations in the rank-and-file of the party. The Tiruvarur and Tirupparankundram constituencies are now vacant following the death of Karunanidhi and AIADMK MLA A K  Bose. 

As per Constitution, by-elections must be conducted within six months by the Election Commission which is likely to club the by-elections with the Assembly polls expected in four States.Though the loss of an AIADMK MLA does not pose an immediate threat to the ruling party, the by-elections will throw up a challenge to Stalin in filling the leadership void left by his multi-faceted father, nearly five-decade-long party chief and five-time CM Karunanidhi.“As hinted by our ‘thalaivar’ (Karunanidhi), Stalin will take over the reins of the party without any hindrance. The differences between Stalin and his brother (M K Alagiri) have been settled down amicably,” said a senior party member expressing confidence that the party would put up a united face during the by-elections.

The Tirupparankundram constituency is located in Madurai district, where Stalin’s elder brother Alagiri has a considerable support base. Alagiri was instrumental in the DMK’s electoral victory in the neighbouring Thirumangalam constituency in 2009. The election became so notoriously well-known across the country that Alagiri’s ‘Thirumangalam formula’ became a catchword with heavy connotations of booth-level micro-management and heavy voter bribing.

When the succession battle between Alagiri and Stalin reached its peak in January 2014, Alagiri was suspended by Karunanidhi on the charges of anti-party activities. Despite repeated attempts, he was not reinstated.For the first time after 1957, the DMK will be taking part in the two by-elections without the electric and energetic stewardship of Karunanidhi. Another factor that makes it important for Stalin to prove his calibre is that Tiruvarur is his father’s constituency and also the leader’s home turf.


“Stalin’s acceptance among the cadre and public completely depends on retaining the Tiruvarur constituency and winning the Tirupparankundram. We will wait and watch,” opined a senior DMK functionary.DMK insiders also said political change in the State hinged on the outcome of the High Court’s verdict in the 18 MLA’s disqualification case. After the split verdict given by the HC.

“If the HC upheld the Speaker’s decision, the 18 MLA seats will go vacant, thereby forcing the Election Commission to conduct by-elections to the 18 constituencies. In case the High Court sets aside the Speaker’s decision, the ruling government will have to prove its majority since the total number of MLAs, who support the AIADMK government, may come down to 116,” pointed out political observers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
DMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Vishwaroopam 2: Kamal Haasan fans celebrate movie’s release with zeal
Sonakshi Sinha gives 'Chin Chin Chu' song Punjabi Tadka in her upcoming movie
Gallery
IKEA, the Swedish retail giant that sells ready-to-assemble furnitures, kitcheware and home accessories, opened its first Indian store in Hyderabad. IKEA first opened its doors in 1943 and has set up more than 400 stores worldwide. Along with shopping, cu
IN PICTURES | India's first IKEA store in Hyderabad
At least 22 people killed in landslide and incidents due to heavy rain over last 24 hours in Kerala. ( Photo | A Sanesh/ EPS)
Heavy rain triggers landslides in Kerala