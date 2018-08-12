Home States Tamil Nadu

Former AIADMK MLA R Chinnasamy arrested in Coimbatore

Former AIADMK MLA R Chinnasamy was appointed the secretary of the Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai in 2009 by the party's then general secretary J Jayalalithaa.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Central Crime Branch officials on Sunday arrested former AIADMK MLA R Chinnasamy from his residence in Coimbatore on charges of misappropriation of funds of the party's 'Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai'.

A case was registered based on a complaint that he misappropriated funds of the Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai up to Rs 8 crore when he was its secretary from 2009 to 2018. "He will be brought to Chennai on Monday and interrogation will go on," said an officer from CCB.

Having represented the Singanallur constituency in the assembly for two consecutive terms (2006-2011, 2011-2016), he was appointed the secretary of the Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai in 2009 by the party's then general secretary J Jayalalithaa.

The AIADMK leadership on February 2 removed R Chinnasamy from the post of secretary of the Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai (ATP).

His sacking was viewed as a fallout of the strike by transport unions that left bus services crippled in Tamil Nadu for over a week in that month.

Following this, a suit was filed by R Chinnasamy challenging his removal as secretary from the party's trade union wing.

The Madras High Court on February 26 issued notices to Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam and AIADMK senior leader E Madhusudanan. R Chinnasamy is currently with TTV Dinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.

