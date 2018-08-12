Mettur dam in Tamil Nadu reaches full capacity again

By Express News Service

SALEM : With Karnataka and Kerala catchments receiving bountiful rains, the water level at Mettur dam achieved its full capacity of 120 feet on Saturday afternoon. This is the second time this year the dam has reached its capacity. It happened last on July 23. Nearly 1.50 lakh cusecs of water were discharged from Kabini and KRS dams to Cauvery river a couple of days ago. As per Collector Rohini R Bhajibhakare’s statement, over 70,000 cusecs were released from Mettur dam from Saturday morning because of the heavy inflow and chances were high that the release would increase.

According to PWD officials, water level stood at 119.08 feet as against its full height of 120 ft at 8 am on Saturday. The officials said that people living in low-lying areas had been asked to move to a safer place. Also, the various departments were taking safety measures. “In case of any problem, people are requested to call help line number 1077,” the officials added.