Record inflow to Hogenakkal in Tamil Nadu

With K’taka reservoirs full, inflow to river rises to 1,43K cusecs; people on banks asked to seek alternative shelter

Published: 12th August 2018 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Hogenakkal river in Dharmapuri in full spate on Saturday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: With reservoirs in Karnataka filling to the brim in the heavy downpour battering its catchments, the excess release raised the inflow to Hogenakkal to 1,43,000 cusecs, Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board officials said.Though the district administration was yet to withdraw the flood alert and the ban on tourism, people thronged Hogenakkal in large numbers to get a glimpse of the river in spate on Saturday. Tourism was banned in Hogenakkal on Friday after water level rose from 12,000 cusecs to 1,43,000 cusecs. 

Previously, the district administration ordered people living on the banks to seek alternative shelter. However, with tourists pouring in, police had to set up check points in four places. The Hogenakkal police said that the inflow of tourists was at its peak since Saturday morning. “Initially, we allowed a batch, but after receiving alerts from the revenue officials that people were ignoring their precautionary advice and nearing the shores, we blocked entry,” said police. 

Following this Sub-Collector Sivan Arul, who is in-charge of disaster management, confirmed the bar on tourists’ entry. Last week, Aadi Peruku festival was celebrated and people took this opportunity to visit Hogenakkal and perform various rituals on weekends. However, police and revenue officials immediately intervened and prevented entry for their safety. Considering the strong currents, possibility are high that they might get washed away, he said.

When asked about ban, Arul said that earlier people were permitted to visit the Hogenakkal. 
“Entry near the falls and shore area were initially banned but now we have completely stopped entry at checkpoints. Only residents, who venture out for business are allowed,” he said. 

K’giri to aid flood-hit Kerala
Krishnagiri: With a view to extend a helping hand to the people reeling under the deluge in Kerala, a non-profit organisation urged people to liberally donate daily-use articles for the flood affected. One of the members of The People’s Society of Hosur (TPSOH), A Lakshmanan, told to Express, “With the support of Kairalai Samajam Hosur, we are planing to help the Kerala flood victims. Initial plan is to help people of Palakkad and Idukki providing them with items to meet their basic needs.” 

