Tamil Nadu: Illegal resorts located on Nilgiris elephant corridor sealed

Nineteen resorts constructed on the elephant corridor in Nilgiris district were sealed by the authorities today.

Published: 12th August 2018 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Nineteen resorts constructed on the elephant corridor in Nilgiris district were sealed by the authorities today in compliance with a Supreme Court order directing a crackdown on illegal structures in the area.

The process of sealing 27 resorts began at 10 am amid a tight police security, while action against the remaining 12 resorts would be taken after getting an explanation from the owners and verifying the documents, official sources said.

A committee formed to review the functioning of these resorts was expected to submit its report before the apex court in October, they added.

The process of sealing the 27 resorts would be completed by tonight, the sources said.

The top court had, on August 9, directed the Tamil Nadu government to seal or close down the 27 resorts constructed on the elephant corridor within 48 hours.

The court gave the direction after perusing the report placed before it by the Nilgiris district collector, which said resorts with restaurants were operating in the area without approval.

The Supreme Court had observed that elephants were a "national heritage" and expressed displeasure as to how constructions had come upon the elephant corridor of Nilgiris.

 

