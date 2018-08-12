Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani sworn in as Chief Justice of Madras High Court

By UNI

CHENNAI: Ms Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani was on Sunday sworn in as the third Woman Chief Justice of Madras High Court.

She succeeds Ms Justice Indira Banerjee, who was elevated to the Supreme Court.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office to Ms Tahilramani at a function held at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and others participated in the function.

Ms Tahilramani was earlier appointed as acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court in 2015 and 2017, before being appointed as Chief Justice of Madras High Court by the Supreme Court Collegium.