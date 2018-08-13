Home States Tamil Nadu

87 families evacuated from low-lying areas of Cauvery

Inspecting the river bank at Karungalpalayam, Erode on Sunday, he said that the entire water coming to Mettur dam from Karnataka was let out in the river and that flood alert was given to 18 revenue v

Published: 13th August 2018

Water under railway underbridge at Kodumudi on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

ERODE: Around 87 families living in low-lying areas on the bank of Cauvery river at Bhavani and Kodumudi were relocated to nearby places following the flooding of the river owing to discharge of over 1.35 lakh cusecs from Mettur dam, Collector Dr  S Prabhakar said.

Inspecting the river bank at Karungalpalayam, Erode on Sunday, he said that the entire water coming to Mettur dam from Karnataka was let out in the river and that flood alert was given to 18 revenue villages located on the bank of the river. Advising the people living in the low-lying areas nearby, he asked them not to take bath in the river or cross it. He also asked them not to take selfies near the river. With the help of police, revenue and local body officials, 27 families in Bavani town and 60 families in Kodumudi town, living in low-lying areas, were shifted to marriage halls and schools.

“It is to avert this kind of situation that Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) had constructed 6,000 houses and allotted them to people living near river bank, water courses and canals. 2,800 more houses are being built in Erode corporation limit,” he added.

He also said that as more water was being released in the Tadapalli-Arakkankottai and LBP canals from the Lower  Bhavani dam, people should not allow their children to go to canals.

