AITUC urges Puducherry CM Narayanasamy to permit sand quarrying

AITUC urged Puducherry CM Narayanasamy to allow the bullock cart workers to take sand from the Sankarabharani and Pennyar rivers.

Published: 13th August 2018 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 01:07 PM

V Narayanasamy

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy (File | PTI)

By UNI

PUDUCHERRY: All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) on Monday urged Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to allow the bullock cart workers to take sand from the Sankarabharani and Pennyar rivers here to earn their livelihood.

In a release here, AITUC State secretary Sethu Selvam said that for quite long time, the bullock cart workers were taking sand from these river beds and selling it to earn their livelihood with which common people are benefited for their construction works.

Now the administration has imposed a ban on sand mining from these river beds which resulted in scarcity for sand affecting the construction works and also the lives of the bullock cart workers, he said.

Mr Selvam said that he along with AITUC President V S Abishegam met the Chief Minister on Monday and urged him to give permission to the bullock cart workers to take sand from the river beds here.

Mr Narayansamy, who heard the grievances of the bullock cart workers, assured to consider this,he added.

