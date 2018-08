Power supply to be suspended tomorrow in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on August 14 from 9 am to 4 pm in view of maintenance work:

Kottivakkam: ECR Road, Srinivasa Perumal 1,2nd St, Kalyani St, 1 to 6th St, Karpagam Nagar 1,2,3 St, Journalists Colony, Thiruvalluvar Nagar 41 to 44, 47th St, Raja Garden 1st ,2nd St, New Colony, Kuppam Beach Road, Bay Watch Blue World, Cauvery Nagar, Lakshmana perumal Nagar.

Palavakkam: ECR Main Road, Palkalai Arch to Ambedkar St, Kamarajar Salai, Sangam Colony, Kandasamy Nagar 1 to 7th St, Anbalagan St.

Sothuperumbedu: , Sholavaram, Aathur, Devaneri, Nallur, Nerkundram, Orakkadu, Budur, Sirunium, Aangadu, Gnayiru, Kummanur, Arumanthai to Vichoor.

Velachery: Part of Velachery- Tambaram Main Road, Vijaya Nagar, Ram Nagar, Murugu Nagar, Padmavathy Nagar, Sankaran Nagar, Gomathy Nagar, part of 100 feet Bye pass Road, Dhandeeswaram Colony, Draupathy Amman Koil St, Lakshmipuram, Janakpuri St, Gandhi Salai, East Mada St, Seethapathy Nagar, Jayanthi St, Ravi St, Santhi St.

Tidel Park: Kanagam, Nehru St, Bajanai Koil St, Pillayar Koil St, Gandhi St.

Tiruvanmiyur: LB Road (Tiruvanmiyur area), 6th to 13th East St, Kamaraj Nagar.

Indira Nagar (Adyar): LB Road, 1st Main Road, 2nd Avenue, 1st Cross to 5th Cross St, Kamaraj avenue, Teachers Colony, Venkatarathinam Nagar, Loganatha St.

Thousand Lights: Spencer complex, Anna Salai door no.688 to 755, Rangoon St, Shafee Mohamed Road (Door no. 13 - 17), Apollo Child Trust Hospital, Greams Lane door no.161 to 169, Begum Sahib St, Panakara Arokian St, Ramaswamy St, Kaliamman Koil St 1st and 2nd Street, Greams Road Door no. (17 to 37 and 99 to 128), part of Azizmulk 3rd St.

Villivakkam: Anandam appt, Bharathi Nagar 1st St, Asian garden apartment, NPL Anjali apartment, Kumarasamy Nagar, Lakshmi St, Extension 1,2,3 rd St, New Colony, Annai Sathya Nagar, Agathiyar Nagar, Ponvizha Nagar and Extension, Ramakrishna Puram Siva Shakthi Nagar.

Ayanavaram: Mettu St, D.P.Shanmugam St, Police Manickam St, Ujjini St, VP Colony extension, CK Street, Ambedkar Nagar 1,2,3 rd St, Thiruvalluvar Nagar, Pudhu Nagar.

Poompuhar Nagar (Perambur): Poombuhar Nagar, Siva Sakthi Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Anusuya Nagar, part of Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, part of Thenpalani Nagar, Subramani Nagar, Thiruveethi amman Koil St, Anjugam Nagar.