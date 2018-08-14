AIADMK executive committee meeting on August 20

Home States Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced that the party executive committee meeting would be held on August 20.  
Both leaders said the meeting would be chaired by party’s presidium chairman E Madhusudananan and all members should attend the meeting without fail. 

Though the meeting is a routine one which has to be convened once in six months, it takes place at a time when the party and government face many issues.  The renewal of membership  is yet to be over even after extending the deadline many times while the government is facing criticism over issues such as Chennai-Salem corridor etc.  

The last meeting of the executive committee was held on September 12, 2017 along with the general council meeting.  Since the next meet could not be held within six months, the party had informed Election Commission about this. The meeting is expected to discuss these issues and chalk out the plan for facing the Lok Sabha elections as well as the by-elections to Tirupparankundram and Tiruvarur constituencies which are expected to take place in December.

