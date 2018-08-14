Home States Tamil Nadu

Condolences from State pour in for Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee (Photo | File /PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Several political leaders from Tamil Nadu, including Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, MK Stalin, working president of DMK, Vaiko, general secretary of MDMK and leaders of CPM, have expressed condolence for the death of former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee.
In a statement on Monday, the Chief Minister said, “I felt sad on learning the demise of Somnath Chatterjee. He was a long-time member of Parliament. 

“He had received an award for the best parliamentarian in 1996. I express my deepest condolence to his family and pray for his soul to rest in peace.”Stalin said, “He had protected the democratic values of Parliament by providing space to place constructive arguments in Parliament. It would be a big loss to the parliament democracy and the country.”Noting that Chatterjee was elected as an MP 10 times, Vaiko said, “He had served as Speaker of Lok Sabha for 10 years. His demise is a big loss for the public life of India, parliament democracy.”

K Balakrishnan, state secretary of CPM, said in his statement that the late Speaker took part in various protests to protect the sovereignty, secularism and democratic principles of the country. “He was a pioneer when he was serving as a member of Parliament and Speaker of Lok Sabha,” he added.Similarly, R Mutharasan, state secretary of CPI, MH Jawahirulla, president of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, Thol Thirumavalavan, president, VCK, Anbumani Ramadoss, MP of Dharmapuri and president of state youth wing of PMK have also expressed their condolences.

