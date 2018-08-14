Home States Tamil Nadu

Eight people were arrested after ignoring flood warnings at Cauvery river; tourist jeep rescued

Owing to heavy rains in The Nilgiris in the past few days, there was a flood-like situation. Not only was transportation hit, water inundated the villages as well.

Published: 14th August 2018 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

A jeep caught in flash floods being rescued from the Moyar river | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY/ERODE : Eight persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly ignoring the flood alert and entering the Cauvery river to take bath. In the wake of Central Water Commission issuing a flood alert following release of over One lakh cusecs from Mettur dam, the district administration restricted entry of people into Kollidam and Cauvery. Meanwhile, tourists in a jeep that was caught in the flash flood of the Moyar river, near Bhavanisagar, were rescued after a three-hour struggle on Monday. The jeep had tried to cross the river when the water had receded to an extent but was caught in the sudden flood. 

ALSO READ | Cauvery, Kollidam in spate; tourists caught in flash flood 

According to sources, over 3,000 people were living at Thengumarahada village on the border of Nilgiris district. A path through the Moyar connected the village to other places like Sathy and Bavanisagar. While vehicles used a path to cross the river, villagers, of Kallampalayam, Allimayaru, etc. near Thengumarahada, used ferry services when water level in the river increased. During times of flood, the ferry services too were suspended, leaving the villagers stranded. 

Owing to heavy rains in The Nilgiris in the past few days, there was a flood-like situation. Not only was transportation hit, water inundated the villages as well. On Monday, after the flood situation eased out, ferry services were back on track. With the water receding, vehicles started to cross the river too. However, when a jeep carrying over five passengers was attempting to get to the other side, it got caught in flash floods. Water entered into the jeep’s engine, stalling its movement. 

ALSO READ | 87 families evacuated from low-lying areas of Cauvery

After the passengers raised an alert, a few youth of the village came to their rescue. However, it took them three hours to push the jeep to the riverbank as water flow increased with time.According to sources, a lorry carrying ration goods had crossed the path before the jeep and did not face any incident. The villagers said that though they had been seeking for a bridge across the river linking Thengumarahada with Bavanisagar for many years, government had not taken any action. 

Inspections 
Erode: The risk of the Cauvery flooding due to the high discharge of water from the Mettur dam has lessened as the inflow into the dam has decreased, according to R Narmada Devi, PA (General) to Collector. However, the flood alert is still in force. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cauvery rive Floods Monsoon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener