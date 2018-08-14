Loyalists of Alagiri want him back in DMK fold

Kaushik Kannan By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The loyalists of M Karunanidhi’s elder son M K Alagiri want him to be taken back into the DMK fold. A former Union Minister, Alagiri, who was expelled from the party in 2014, has stayed away from the party affairs for the past four years. On Monday, Alagiri, along with his family members, paid homage to Karunanidhi at his memorial on the Marina.Addressing media persons, Alagiri said, “All true loyalists of Karunanidhi, in Tamil Nadu, are with me and supporting me.” This statement has stirred up a controversy.

ALSO READ | Alagiri opens to Express, says DMK did not oppose government well

Speaking to Express, P M Mannan, former deputy mayor of Madurai Corporation, said that he has been a loyalist of Alagiri for more than 25 years. Referring to Alagiri as a political king maker, Mannan said, “He (Alagiri) is known for his hard work, especially during the elections. Using his political strategy, he made the southern districts a stronghold of the DMK. This was possible as Alagiri has a strong connection even with the grassroot party cadres in the southern districts.”

“Even today, Alagiri has expressed his discontent at not being able to be work for and serve the party. Alagiri remained silent as Thalaivar (Karunanidhi) had decided to re-induct him (Alagiri) into the party. However, no announcements in this regard were made because of the chief’s health condition. Even though the decision of re-inducting Alagiri is that of the party high command, my wish is that Alagiri should be taken back into the DMK to strengthen the party,” Mannan said.

Echoing the same confidence, former councillor of Madurai Corporation, I Mubarak Mandiri, another Alagiri loyalist, told Express that Alagiri is known for his work of strengthening the DMK party in the southern districts. “Most of the party cadres will be very happy if he is re-inducted as he is an expert in dealing with party affairs and shares a good rapport with the cadres. They will work with renewed enthusiasm if he comes back since they know that he will recognise those that have been with the DMK for a long time.”

Mubarak Mandiri also noted that Alagiri does not have any big expectation except the deep desire to work for the party again.Speaking to Express, former leader of the Opposition in Madurai Corporation and an Alagiri loyalist, M L Raj said that even though they had been expelled from the party, he considers himself a DMK functionary and continues to wear the DMK striped dhoti. All three loyalists were expelled from the party in 2014.