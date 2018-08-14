Home States Tamil Nadu

Would have protested if M Karunanidhi was not given space: Rajnikanth

Stating that while he might get multiple opportunities to speak about the political hardships that the late DMK leader went through, he wanted the memorial meeting to speak about Karunanidhi.

Rajinikanth speaking at a memorial meeting organised by the State Nadigar Sangam on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Thousands of people entered politics inspired by M Karunanidhi, and AIADMK itself was formed because of him, said Rajinikanth. Speaking at a memorial meeting organised by the State Nadigar Sangam on Monday, he said, “The AIADMK must keep Kalaignar’s photo next to Anna’s at their annual celebration as the party was formed because of him,” he said. Rajinikanth said the ruling party should have voluntarily allotted space for the Dravidian leader’s burial at the Marina. “If the place had not been granted, I myself would have entered the field in protest. He also questioned the absence of the Tamil Nadu CM and other ministers at the burial of Karunanidhi. 

Stating that while he might get multiple opportunities to speak about the political hardships that the late DMK leader went through, he wanted the memorial meeting to speak about Karunanidhi’s contribution to art. “Kalaignar made Sivaji Ganesan a super star overnight, through the script of just one movie,” he noted.

