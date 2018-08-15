Kerala flood blamed on women's entry into Sabarimala by Hindu Makkal Katchi

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM : The Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) has kick-started a controversy by linking Kerala floods to women’s entry into Sabarimala temple. They also offered a special prayer at the Ramanathaswamy temple, Rameswaram for the relief of Keralities. The party’s district president Prabhakaran stated that the opinion of the leaders of various political parties and the court supporting the entry of women into Sabarimala temple were the reason for the present situation prevailing in Kerala.

Prabhakaran also urged Kerala government to pass a resolution in the legislative assembly against women’s entry to the temple and update it to the Supreme Court. “We believe that Kerala would not have faced such a devastating situation, if it would have supported the ban on women’s entry into Sabarimala temple as per Devaswom board’s decision,” Prabhakaran added.

Terming the act of Hindu Makkal Katchi functionaries as irrational, Kasinathadurai, the district secretary of CPI (M) said, “Since the functionaries basically follow the ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), they were supporting patriarchal form of society and are opposing the women’s entry into Sabarimala temple. “Whatever happened in Kerala is a natural disaster and it has nothing to do with women’s entry into a temple,” he added.