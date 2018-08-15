Home States Tamil Nadu

Teacher stabbed to death on way to school

On Tuesday, two men intercepted her while she was on her way to school. Even as the men reportedly were arguing with her, one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the throat.

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR : A school teacher was on Tuesday stabbed to death by a man who allegedly was in a relationship with her and spurned for his alcoholic ways. S Kamarunisha (28) of Duraimangalam was working as a teacher at a panchayat union middle school in Ilanthankuzhi near Kunnam. She used to travel to Allinagaram by bus and from there ride a two wheeler to work.

On Tuesday, two men intercepted her while she was on her way to school. Even as the men reportedly were arguing with her, one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the throat. She died while being taken to hospital. The assailant was overpowered and handed over to police by people who witnessed the incident while the other man escaped.

Police identified the assailant as C Anand (33) of Bharathidasan Colony, employed in a battery shop. Sources said Anand and  Kamarunisha were in a relationship since 2006 when the latter was pursuingr BEd. When she came to know that Anand was addicted to liquor she warned him several times and eventually ended the relationship.

Sources said Anand tried to convince her, but she stood her ground. With Kamarunisha’s parents arranging for her marriage, Anand got angry and on Tuesday stabbed her. His accomplice, Aravind (27), was arrested a few hours later. Relatives and colleagues of Kamarunisha thronged the hospital at Ariyalur, where the body was kept for post-mortem.

