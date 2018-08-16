Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Heavy rains lash Kanyakumari, 274 families rescued 

Rains (Photo | Twitter)

Kanyakumari: For the third consecutive day, heavy rains lashed Kanyakumari, throwing life out of gear in the coastal district. 

Water released from Chittar dam has flooded the Kaliyal village on Thursday. Nearly 150 families were stuck in Manggadu village near Marthandam. Officials said, 274 families have been rescued and eight shelter homes were opened.

Disaster Management Team and fire and rescue service personnel have been roped in for the rescue operations. 

Due to the landslide in the railway track near Kulithurai and Eraniel railway track, six trains have been cancelled. Efforts are on to restore the electricity in all affected villages, added officials. 

District Collector Prashant M Wadnere announced helpline 1077 for rescue operations and advised people to stay away from rivers and water bodies. 

District monitoring officer T.K.Ramachandran visited flood-affected areas with Collector in the district on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, in Tirunelveli district, the Public Works Department is yet to close the breach in Sathanpatru pond near Sengottai and nearly 400 acres of paddy field continues to be submerged in water. 

Officials said that the breach could be closed only after the water flow gets reduced. 

Nearly 30 families living along the banks of Hanuman Nathi near Adavinayinar dam are yet to return to their houses due to floods.

 A surplus water of 1319 cusecs continues to be discharged from the Adavinayinar dam, said, officials.

At Mundanthurai, officials resumed vehicle movement over an iron bridge at Thamirabarani. Yesterday, places such as Karaiyaru, Kanikudiyiruupu were disconnected due to the submerging of the Mundanthurai bridge.

Power outage was resolved in Kuthiraivetti and other settlements of Manjolai estate. Vehicles, except for emergency purposes were not allowed to ply through Puliyarai check post at Tamil Nadu-Kerala border due to landslides in Kollam road.

In Theni district, the district administration has issued a flood alert in the Periyar reservoir basin. The inflow of water to Mullaperiyar dam has been released. The water level at dam currently stands at 141.7 feet, added officials.

