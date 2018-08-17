PIL petition to curb practice of ‘ghost’ lecturers in medical colleges

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The State Medical Education department has been directed by the Madras High Court to submit its comments on a letter, dated May 12 last, of the Medical Council of India (MCI) and take necessary action within eight weeks, on a PIL petition seeking to curb the practice of engaging ‘ghost’ lecturers, assistant professors and associate professors to impart education to the students of medical colleges in the State.

A division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad gave the direction, while disposing of a PIL petition from Change India, by its director A Narayanan, of Virugambakkam, on Thursday.

The bench noted that the MCI had, while acting on a representation from the Tamil Nadu Doctors Association, sought his comments from the secretary, Medical Education Department, to take further necessary action on May 12 last.

In the above said circumstances, the bench said that it can only direct the Medical Education secretary to furnish his comments to the MCI to enable it to take further necessary action, within eight weeks. On receipt of comments, the MCI should proceed in accordance with law, the bench added.

Narayanan had filed the petition for a direction to the MCI to curb the practice.

‘Consider the work pressure of policemen’

Chennai: The Director General of Police has been directed by the Madras High Court to consider and pass orders within six weeks on a representation from a woman advocate to minimise the arduous duties of the police personnel. This will help in stopping policemen from committing suicide under the work pressure. A division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad gave the direction when a PIL from Rajalakshmi of Tiruvallur came up for hearing on Thursday. The petitioner submitted that policemen’s suicide incidents were on the rise. The causes are stress, work load, and non-availability of leave, she said.

Notice to Centre, State govts

Chennai: A division bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to the State and the Centre on a PIL petition praying for a direction to initiate punitive action against the police personnel responsible for the alleged lapse in providing security to AICC president Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Chennai to pay homage to former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, who died at Kauvery Hospital in the city on August 8 after prolonged illness.

Rly told to submit report on safety

Chennai:A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Southern Railway general manager to submit by September 17 a comparative study report relating to provision of safety doors in all coaches of suburban and MRTS trains originating from Chennai. The bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad gave the direction when the PIL petition came up for further hearing on Thursday.