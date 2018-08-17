Home States Tamil Nadu

Protest over use of illegal nets by fishers 

The 53-km long coast comprises 49 fishing villages extending till Parangipettai and the use of illegal nets by some fishermen has long been a source of concern. 

Published: 17th August 2018 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

Fisherfolk stage protest in Cuddalore on Thursday | harish murali

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE : The issue of use of purse seine nets came to the fore again as 37 coastal fishing villages came forward to protest against a village for using it. On Thursday, at least 150 members belonging to several villages of Singarathoppe, Akkarapettai, Kaikalthonnithurai and several other hamlets came together and demanded action against the fishing village of Devanampattinam. They also accused officials of not taking action against the village. 

Led by S Harikrishnan, leader and president of the Sonnankuppam village panchayat, the protesters alleged that fishermen from the village of Devanampattinam are still using purse seine nets in violation of rules, and creating tension in the region. They also alleged that the use of these illegal nets has resulted in Devanampattinam fishermen earning maximum profits, while the livelihoods of those in other villages have been affected. 

The fisherfolk, including women, staged the protest in front of the office of the Assistant Director of Fisheries, at Cuddalore Old Town, amid heavy security.  It can be recalled that, after the killing of Panchanathan of Sonnankuppam village allegedly by fishermen of nearby Devanampattinam on April 10, the Department of Fisheries, during the 61-day fishing ban period, undertook a complete survey on the number of registered and unregistered boats operating from Cuddalore.  

coastal fishing villages protest

