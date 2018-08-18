Home States Tamil Nadu

Bhavani town residents prisoners of flood

The people of Bhavani town, acclaimed as the carpet city, have beenaz in dire straits for the past five days due to the heavy flow of water in the Bhavani and Cauvery rivers and intrusion of river wat

Image for representational purpose only.

By Baranidharan C
Express News Service

ERODE: The people of Bhavani town, acclaimed as the carpet city, have beenaz in dire straits for the past five days due to the heavy flow of water in the Bhavani and Cauvery rivers and intrusion of river water into many areas of the town. With the confluence of the Bhavani and Cauvery river being situated at Koodathurai in Bhavani town ensure that the full wrath of the flood was all too well experienced by its people. 

Had there been little or no water in the Cauvery river, the 70,000 cusecs of water being released from Bhavanisagar dam would have had no trouble in flowing through the town. 
However, the Cauvery river already carrying two lakh cusecs of water turned the little town into a veritable island. Many areas in the town were completely flooded and bus and lorry services were entirely suspended. 

Heeding to the flood alert issued by officials, many families were forced to leave their homes with as much of their belongings as they could manage to take along. However, no loss of life was reported yet. 
Locals claimed that they had not seen a flood like this one in the past 12 years.On the other hand, many people were stuck in houses surrounded by flood water in Kavundapadi, Perundalayur, Appakudal, Kallipatti, Ammapet, Singampet, etc., located between Sathy and Bhavani.  

The last time these houses were waterlogged was nearly two decades ago. In Sathy area, over a 100 families at Agraharam and Fathima Nagar had to leave their home for relief camps. Flood water and wild winds led to the downfall of electric posts in several places.

